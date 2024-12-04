VDO.AI unveils 2025 marketing and campaign planning calendar

VDO.AI has unveiled its global 2025 Marketing and Campaign Planning Calendar. It is designed to equip marketers with a blueprint to identify key moments and craft campaigns that engage their audiences effectively.
Research by the company indicates that more than 80% of digital marketers consider timing a crucial factor in the success of campaigns. The 2025 Marketing and Campaign Planning Calendar aims to support this by providing a framework that helps align marketing efforts with key periods, such as holiday shopping peaks and significant industry milestones. The calendar is designed to help brands plan campaigns that are more relevant and timely, ensuring that marketing opportunities are effectively utilised.
As the digital advertising landscape continues to evolve, with global digital ad spending projected to reach $798.7 billion in 2025, having a structured planning tool becomes indispensable. The calendar provides marketers with the foresight needed to navigate this dynamic environment, allowing for proactive strategy development and execution.
Amitt Sharma, CEO at VDO.AI, shared his vision for the launch, “Our 2025 Marketing and Campaign Planning Calendar is more than a resource, it’s a strategic ally for marketers aiming to create meaningful connections. By understanding and anticipating key moments, brands can not only stay relevant but also lead the narrative in their industries.”