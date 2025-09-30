VDO.AI launches AI-powered tool for YouTube ads

VDO.AI has launched Dexter, an AI-based solution aimed at improving ad placement on YouTube by analysing video content to identify contextually relevant moments, further improving engagement and brand safety.
The tool is said to evaluate visuals, audio, transcripts, objects, and sentiment to determine suitable advertising opportunities while maintaining brand safety.
Speaking about the tool launch, Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, said, “Dexter is built to read video content the way a human would, understanding visuals, audio, sentiment, and context at scale. It is this human-like intelligence, applied with machine speed, that sets a new benchmark for contextual advertising on YouTube. Early partners using Dexter have already seen 40-60% higher performance across view-through rates, recall, and conversions. These results demonstrate that contextual intelligence, when applied at scale, is not just the future of advertising, but a growth driver for businesses today.”
Akshay Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer at VDO.AI, explained, “Dexter's advanced AI engine analyses video content with unmatched precision, reading every contextual signal to create perfect advertising moments. When a viewer is engaging with a luxury car content, Dexter will intelligently serve an ad of an exclusive resort getaway or a luxury handbag, while ensuring your brand ad never appears alongside inappropriate content like violent footage. This powerful combination of contextual intelligence and brand safety can allow brands to reach audiences when they're most engaged and receptive, driving meaningful connections that translate into measurable business impact.”
Dexter is now available to advertising partners globally and reflects the company’s ongoing focus on AI applications in video advertising.