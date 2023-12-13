Vector Brand Solutions appoints Nikhil Fernandes as CCO

Vector Brand Solutions, a part of Quotient Ventures, has announced the appointment of Nikhil Fernandes as its Chief Creative Officer (CCO). With an extensive background in digital marketing, brand communications, and design thinking, Fernandes brings a wealth of relevant experience to this role.
Nikhil Fernandes has previously worked with agencies such as FCB, Creativeland Asia, MSLGROUP, and OgilvyOne. His experience spans diverse brands, including Airtel, Nestle, ICICI, Samsung, Domino’s, Visa, TATA Motors, Mahindra, Taj Hotels, Mercedes-Benz India, and more.
Speaking of his appointment Nikhil Fernandes said, "I am excited about joining Vector Brand Solutions and contributing to what is being built out at Vector. Vector has been the first to conceive a brand-first and full-funnel agency model, and I feel both thrilled and privileged to be a part of Vector’s leadership team in leading the fulfillment of this ambition.
Fernandes will report to Shriram Iyer, Co-Founder and Group Chief Creative Officer, of Quotient Ventures.
Shriram Iyer added, "Nikhil's appointment reaffirms our intent to build out Vector’s unique offering. Nikhil's experience and interests fully compliments our vision for our journey ahead. With him on board, our brand-first and full-funnel ambition gets bigger, better and stronger wings."