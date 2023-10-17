Vector Brand Solutions secures Birla Pivot’s communications mandate

Birla Pivot has awarded its full-funnel brand and communications mandate to Vector Brand Solutions, a part of Quotient Ventures.
A part of Aditya Birla Group, Birla Pivot is a B2B marketplace for building and construction materials and has been launched with the ambition of helping SMEs transform their growth potential.
Birla Pivot is Quotient Ventures’ second client from Aditya Birla Group, after Ultratech Cement.
T. Gangadhar, Group CEO, Quotient Ventures added, “Given the nature of the building materials industry and Birla Pivot’s focus on technology, the opportunity for disruption is enormous. Being a brand-first, full-funnel agency, we are excited to partner them in realising their ambitious plans”.