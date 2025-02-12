Ventes Avenues & Trophée collab to integrate brands into gaming ecosystems

Ventes Avenues has entered into an exclusive partnership with Trophée, a company in Game Commerce (G-Commerce). The collaboration aims to integrate advertising and brand solutions within online gaming environments. According to Ventes Avenues, the partnership seeks to explore new ways for brands to engage with digital audiences through G-Commerce, focusing on interactive and consent-driven experiences.
Trophée focuses on integrating brand interactions within gaming ecosystems. Unlike traditional advertising, which can be seen as disruptive, Trophée incorporates formats such as 3D and 2D product placements, treasure box rewards, and interactive storytelling in a gamified manner. The company adopts a 'Pro Gamer' approach, allowing brand engagement only when players express intent, aiming to create a more seamless and immersive experience.
India's advertising market within games is projected to generate US$0.77 billion in revenue by 2025, with an impressive CAGR of 10.06% from 2025 to 2029, driving the market to an estimated US$1.13 billion by 2029. This growth unlocks an opportunity for brands to engage with 591 million gamers through authentic, interactive experiences.
Commenting on this milestone, Vijay Singh, Founder & CEO of Trophée, shared, "We're thrilled to partner with Ventes Avenue to revolutionize gaming commerce in India. Leveraging their expertise, we'll redefine how Gen Z and modern consumers interact wi global brands through immersive commerce-led experience within gameplay. Our goal is to move beyond traditional advertising, forging deeper connections between gamers and brands, and bridging the gap between Online gaming and real-world commerce.”
Echoing this sentiment, Niloufer Dundh, Founder & CEO of Ventes Avenues, added, "Our partnership with Trophée is a game-changer in brand engagement. G-Commerce offers a consent-driven, interactive experience that adds value to both brands and users. At Ventes Avenues, innovation drives us, and this collaboration redefines gaming-l brand interactions."
As G-Commerce shapes online shopping habits among Gen Z consumers, Ventes Avenues and Trophée are exploring new ways for brands to engage with digital audiences. Their partnership aims to create interactive experiences that encourage engagement and brand connection.