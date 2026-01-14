Verbinden integrates OptimizeGEO.ai into AI-focused discovery strategy

Verbinden Communication has entered into a strategic partnership with OptimizeGEO.ai as businesses adapt to a shift in online search and discovery driven by artificial intelligence. The collaboration comes as LLMs and AI assistants increasingly influence how buyers find and assess companies, shifting discovery away from traditional search engines.
Industry estimates suggest that more than 40% of search-led discovery could move to AI-driven interfaces over the next two years, reducing the role of traffic-based marketing, as the brand noted. Unlike conventional search results, AI platforms often present only a limited number of recommendations, making visibility and contextual accuracy more critical for brands. Under the partnership, Verbinden will integrate OptimizeGEO into its Verbinden 2.0 programme, which focuses on AI-powered services, alongside its proprietary product Zoana.
Speaking on the partnership, Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, co-founders of OptimizeGEO.ai, said, “AI discovery is no longer about ranking for keywords; it is about whether your brand is seen, trusted and recommended. As AI becomes the first point of interaction for many users, brands need to actively shape how they are represented in AI-generated answers. Partnering with Verbinden allows us to combine a strong GEO platform with strategic execution, helping companies stay relevant in this discovery paradigm.”
The partnership has moved into implementation, with Cogniquest AI Technologies becoming the first joint client.
Girish KN, Chief Business Officer, Cogniquest AI Technologies, said, “As an AI-first company, we see AI-led discovery as both a risk and an opportunity. AI systems increasingly act as intermediaries between brands and decision-makers. Working with Verbinden and OptimizeGEO helps ensure that our brand is accurately represented and discoverable in these environments.”
Market observers as per the brands, say companies are beginning to redirect parts of their digital marketing budgets toward AI discovery optimisation as zero-click and AI-assisted journeys reduce the effectiveness of traditional metrics.
Vinay Kumar, CEO, Verbinden Communication, said, “Verbinden 2.0 is about helping our clients prepare for structural shifts, not incremental changes. As AI becomes a dominant layer of discovery, brands need clarity on how they show up, how they are understood, and how trust is built. Our partnership with OptimizeGEO allows us to address this challenge in a structured and future-ready manner.”