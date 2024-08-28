VerSe Innovation acquires Valueleaf Group

VerSe Innovation, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Valueleaf Group. This move enhances VerSe Innovation’s commitment to enhancing its retargeting capabilities and full-stack advertising solutions, thereby driving better programmatic performance outcomes and ROI for its advertisers.
Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi, Co-founders of VerSe Innovation, stated, “The acquisition of Valueleaf Group is not only a testament to our commitment to delivering exceptional results for brands but also positions us for substantial revenue growth. By integrating Valueleaf’s data-driven insights with our ad tech platform, we anticipate a marked increase in advertising efficiency and effectiveness, driving higher-value partnerships. We are confident that this acquisition will solidify our trajectory of becoming India’s largest digital media tech conglomerate.”
Satish Saraf and Srikanth Bureddy, Co-Founders of Valueleaf Group, remarked, “We look forward to combining our strengths with VerSe Innovation’s extensive digital media ecosystem, to deliver exceptional performance marketing solutions. By integrating our innovative data-driven strategies & technologies with VerSe Innovation’s robust platforms, we are poised to elevate our impact and drive superior outcomes for brands. This partnership reinforces our goal to the opportunities in the performance marketing sector and paving the way for exciting new opportunities.”
Recently, the company acquired Magzter. The addition of Valueleaf Group further strengthens VerSe Innovation’s portfolio.