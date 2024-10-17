Vertoz strengthens it leadership team with key appointments

Vertoz Limited, an AI-powered Madtech and CloudTech Platform announced two key appointments, as part of its strategy to strengthen its leadership team and enhance media representation business growth. Both executives will be based out of the company's Delhi NCR offices.
Shashank Verma, a professional with over 14 years of experience across sectors including Media Publishing, Internet, and Banking, has joined Vertoz as Head of Sales. With more than a decade of tenure at The Indian Express Digital, he built the International, Network, and Education verticals.
Verma will oversee sales initiatives across international, domestic, education, healthcare, and government sectors, using his experience to drive growth and enhance monetisation strategies for digital publishers.
Sudha Wadhwa, appointed as National Head of Business Growth. With more than 16 years of experience in business and revenue growth, Wadhwa is known for her experience in managing both agency and client partnerships, data monetisation, and targeted audience segmentation.
In her role at the company, Wadwa will be focusing on driving business growth through digital marketing strategies by enhancing brand visibility and increasing revenue through marketing communications and media advertising. Her has previous worked at Bobble AI and KeyPoint Technologies
Commenting on this development, Hiren Shah, Founder of Vertoz said,
“We are delighted to welcome Sudha Wadhwa and Shashank Verma to the Vertoz team. Their combined industry experience and deep expertise will be instrumental in propelling our growth and expanding our market reach. With their leadership, we are confident that Vertoz will continue to strengthen its representation business and deliver advanced AI-powered solutions to our clients. These strategic hires are a significant step in our journey to further scale the business and meet the evolving needs of our customers. Their contributions will enhance our customer engagement and drive sustainable growth in the digital advertising landscape.”