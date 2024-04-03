Verve Media bags digital mandate for Dubai-based marketplace Laadlee

Verve Media has secured the digital mandate for Laadlee, a destination for mother and baby care essentials in the UAE.
In this partnership, Verve Media will integrate a suite of services, including Social Media Marketing (SMM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and Google Ads, to enhance Laadlee's digital footprint. By leveraging these services, the partnership aims to boost visibility, engagement, and expand Laadlee's audience reach, fostering resonance and connectivity with its target audience.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder of Verve Media, expressed, “We are thrilled to partner with Laadlee in their digital journey. With our team's experience and expertise, we aim to elevate the brand's online presence and spotlight its comprehensive offerings catering to mothers and children. Together, we're eager to craft a compelling narrative that elevates Laadlee's presence and resonates deeply with its audience.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Verve Media in Mumbai for our SEO, SMM, and Google Ads needs," said Falguni Gandhi, Founder & CEO of Laadlee. "Verve Media's proven expertise and strong track record in these areas make them the perfect partner to help us achieve our ambitious growth goals in the region. We're confident that this collaboration will allow us to further strengthen our brand presence, reach new customers, and provide an even better shopping experience for mothers across the UAE."