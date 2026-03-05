Verve Media wins the digital mandate for Proticons

Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency, has won the digital marketing mandate for Proticons, a brand focused on protein-rich and functional nutrition products.
As part of the mandate, Verve Media will handle Proticons’ social media marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO), Google Ads. In addition to managing performance and content-led digital initiatives, Verve Media has also redesigned Proticons’ website to enhance user experience, strengthen brand positioning, and support the brand’s growth objectives.
The partnership aims to build a stronger digital presence for the brand by driving awareness, improving discoverability, and creating a cohesive brand experience across platforms. Through a mix of content, performance marketing, and website optimisation, the collaboration is expected to support Proticons’ expansion in the competitive nutrition and wellness category.
Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder, Verve Media, said, “Proticons is a brand with a clear focus on functional nutrition and quality-led products. Our approach will be to combine strong storytelling with performance-driven digital strategies across social, search, and paid media. The website redesign is a key step in creating a seamless digital foundation for the brand’s next phase of growth.”
Ravindra Neralla, Managing Director, Saral Proticons LLP, said, "At Proticons we believe that functional nutrition should be backed by quality and science. To bring this vision to a wider audience, we are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Verve Media. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey. By combining our expertise in high-quality plant proteins with Verve Media's digital prowess, we are looking at elevating our digital presence through a redesigned website, enhanced coverage for health-conscious consumers and though performance driven marketing.”
This mandate adds to Verve Media’s growing clientele, which includes brands such as Snitch, Sunteck Realty, Shell, Wipro, Rummy Circle, Infosys, Uber, Rentomojo, Property Pistol, Pragati Group, TEDx, UNDP, and NABARD, among others.