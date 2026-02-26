Verve Media secures digital marketing mandate for Vedas Fund

Industry Updates Latest Stories

The agency will handle the brand’s LinkedIn marketing and SEO, and has designed and developed a new website reflecting its investment philosophy.

Verve Media has secured the digital marketing mandate for Vedas Fund, an investment firm focused on long-term value creation.

Under the mandate, the agency will manage the brand’s LinkedIn marketing and search engine optimisation (SEO). The agency has also designed and developed a new website for the firm, aimed at reflecting its investment philosophy and providing an investor-focused user experience.

The partnership is intended to strengthen the brand’s digital presence and visibility within the financial services sector.

Commenting on securing the mandate, Vinay Singh Sangwan, Co-Founder, Verve Media, said, “Vedas Fund has a clear, long-term investment philosophy and a strong point of view. Our role is to translate that clarity into a credible and consistent digital presence. From designing and developing the website to building a focused LinkedIn and SEO strategy, this engagement is about creating trust, visibility, and relevance in a highly discerning category.”

Rahul Bhartiya, Founder, Vedas Fund, added, “Verve Media has a dedicated and thoughtful team. They take the time to deeply understand the client’s philosophy, positioning and long-term objectives before translating it into meaningful creative output. Their structured approach and attention to detail ensure that communication remains authentic, consistent and aligned with our core values.”

