Verve Media partners with Rank Up to develop AI-based SEO tool

Verve Media has partnered with Rank Up to co-develop an AI-led SEO and search visibility tool aimed at helping brands adapt to changes in online search.
The online search behaviour is evolving, with more users turning to AI assistants and AI-powered search platforms for direct answers. This shift requires brands to rethink how content is created and optimised, as traditional keyword-focused pages may not perform as effectively in AI-driven discovery systems.
The new tool is designed to support intent-led content and improve visibility across AI-powered search experiences. The subscription offering includes software and related services.
Commenting on the development, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder, Verve Media, said, “AI SEO is the next step in digital marketing. It’s a brand new space for brands to explore and interact with their audiences. While the platforms are relatively new, the need to keep track of insights and visibility remains the same. With this tie-up, we aim to achieve a synergy between what an AI SEO tool can do and what is required by the brands. With our experience and RankUp’s expertise, we are creating the next required tool in every digital marketing tool stack.”
Rajesh Gouri, CEO, Rank Up, added, “Most teams are still guessing what ‘AI visibility’ really means in day-to-day work. We are building this tool to make it practical: it checks where a brand shows up in AI answers, scores content for usefulness and citation readiness, while suggesting knowledge base and structured data improvements. The goal is straightforward: help brands publish content people actually want to read, in a format AI systems can understand and surface.”