Verve Media wins SEO mandate for Jokotta Discoveries

Verve Media has won the SEO mandate for Jokotta Discoveries. As per the mandate, Verve Media will craft impactful strategies and creative techniques aimed at elevating Jokotta’s brand visibility through SEO services. The agency’s approach will include utilising relevant keywords as well as optimising on-page and off-page content for optimal results.
With enthusiasm for this new collaboration, Saad Merchant, Co-Founder at Verve Media, said, “We are thrilled to work with Jokotta to enhance their organic visibility and generate traffic to their platform. Leveraging our extensive knowledge of SEO, we are optimistic that our strategic initiatives will position Jokotta as a standout presence in this niche yet growing sector. Our commitment to achieving exceptional outcomes remains steadfast, and we eagerly anticipate a mutually rewarding partnership.”
Talking about the collaboration, Karan Chawla, founder of Jokotta Discoveries also conveyed their keen anticipation, stating,”One can have the most passionately curated product or service, but it has to reach the correct target audience. Our efforts with Verve Media are geared towards getting our offering out to the right users. We hope that with their expertise in this field, we'll be able to achieve our business goals and have more people connect better with nature."