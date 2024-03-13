Verve Media wins social media mandate for Hastha Global Ventures

Verve Media, an integrated digital marketing agency, has secured the social media mandate for Hastha Global Ventures, a one-stop solution provider for Non-Resident Indians.
As per the mandate, the agency will be responsible for boosting the brand’s social media presence and increasing the brand's visibility by deploying creative campaigns and content strategies that align with the company's core values and objectives.
On winning the account, Co-Founder of Verve Media, Vinay Singh Sangwan, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Hastha Global Ventures, spotlighting their unique offerings on a global stage. Utilizing our proficiency in social media, we provide Hastha Global Ventures with comprehensive supervision and assistance throughout their growth journey. Our aim is to implement strategies that strengthen the brand's positioning to bring fruitful results in the future.”
Speaking on the collaboration, D S Ravikumar - the Founder and CEO of Hastha Global Ventures, expressed his gratitude in partnering with Verve Media, "This collaboration has benefitted Hastha Global Ventures with their creative ideas and tailor-made solutions from Website Development to Digital Marketing. They have successfully handled our website and social media accounts efficiently since the start of the collaboration."
Verve Media has been providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. They have catered to clients like Sunteck Realty, Shell, Wipro, Rummy Circle, Infosys, Uber, Property Pistol, Pragati Group, TEDx, The Juice Beauty, and NABARD, among others.