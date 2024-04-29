Verve Media retains the social media mandate for Pragati

Verve Media has retained its social media mandate for Pragati, an Indian developer offering customised warehouse solutions and services, for the fourth year in a row.
For the past three years, the agency has handled the social media account, planned creative strategies, and amplified the brand's social media presence altogether. As a part of the extended partnership, Verve Media will continue to leverage its extensive experience and expertise in improving brand awareness through social media management, including campaign ideation and execution.
Mayur Gole, Co-Founder of Verve Media, said, "We are delighted that our dedication and profound comprehension of Pragati led to the successful retention of their social media mandate. This accomplishment reaffirms our commitment to delivering impactful solutions and achieving tangible results. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue our collaborative journey with Pragati, aiming for mutual growth and success.”
Divya Sachdeva, spokesperson for Pragati, said, “Verve Media’s approach and strategic vision resonated perfectly with our brand’s goals. Their consistent alignment with our brand principles and exceptional performance over the past three years have been remarkable. We look forward to another year of collaboration in shaping our brand narrative.”