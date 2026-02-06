Verve Media secures social media mandate for Rasoi Raga

Verve Media has secured a social media mandate for food brand Rasoi Raga. Under the mandate, the agency is expected to focus on social media management and video content creation for the brand.
The work will focus on presenting the brand’s identity and culinary background through digital formats.
Rasoi Raga is positioned around traditional North Indian culinary practices, drawing inspiration from royal kitchens.
The partnership is intended to strengthen the brand’s digital presence and develop its brand narrative through social media and video-led content.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Vinay Singh Sangwan, co-founder, Verve Media, said, “Rasoi Raga is built on a beautiful and deeply Indian insight - that food, much like music, carries rhythm and emotion. Our approach will be to translate this philosophy into visual and digital stories that feel authentic, immersive, and culturally rooted, while still speaking to today’s audience.”
Rakesh Kumar, Rasoi Raga added, “We acknowledge our Digital Media Partner Verve Media and its leader Vinay for their strategic clarity, elevated creative craft and refined execution. Their thoughtful approach to brand storytelling and digital engagement has played a meaningful role in strengthening our brand positioning in the Food Services Industry in a very short span of time. Long way to go together!”