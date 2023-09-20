Vi appoints Hamid Eqbal as VP - Marketing

Vi or Vodafone Idea Limited has appointed Hamid Eqbal as VP - Marketing who will be heading things from the company’s Kolkata office. He earlier served as the General Manager - Business Management at Vi.
With almost 20 years of experience in the telecom industry, Eqbal joined Vi in 2018. Sharing the news of his promotion in a LinkedIn post, he wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as VP of Marketing at Vodafone Idea Limited!”
Previously, Eqbal has also worked with Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel Limited, Reliance Retail, Reliance Communications, Idea Cellular Ltd., and Tata Docomo.