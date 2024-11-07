Viacom18 Sports appoints Mousumi Mishra as Senior Director - Marketing

Mousumi Mishra has been appointed as Senior Director, Marketing at Viacom18 Sports, a move she shared on LinkedIn.
Mishra has accumulated experience in senior marketing positions across various companies. She was the Head of Marketing at Virtualness from February to October 2024, where she focused on strategic marketing and partnership management. Prior to that, she held the role of Head of Consumer Marketing & Partnerships at ShareChat from January 2023 to February 2024, where she led social media marketing and multi-channel initiatives.
Mishra's career also includes a tenure as Senior Brand Manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises from August 2019 to June 2021, as well as several roles at Disney Star between 2014 and 2019, including Category Head, Marketing for Star Bharat. She also served as Associate Director at Moj, where she led content strategy and operations, and has earlier experience at Nokia and Oracle, providing her with a background in brand communication, digital marketing, and strategic partnerships.