VibeTheory launces AI-focused creative and digital transformation company

VibeTheory, an AI-focused creative and digital transformation company founded by Amit Dhawan and Preetesh Chouhan, has been launched as part of the Nuural Network portfolio.
The company is expected to work on AI-led design, automation and experience strategy, aiming to help brands shift from static communication to adaptive, insight-driven systems. VibeTheory positions AI as a background layer in its creative process.
Speaking of the new company, Amit Dhawan said, “It is where creativity learns, strategy feels, and growth thinks. We are here to help brands find their natural rhythm in an intelligent world.”
Preetesh Chouhan, Co-Founder of VibeTheory, added, “AI isn’t a trend, it’s the wildfire reshaping businesses.“After two decades in digital transformation across APAC, I have learned that the most impactful innovation is intuitive. VibeTheory bridges data with desire, connecting machine intelligence with human instinct, precisely and empathetically. We aim to co-create a purpose-built AI transformation engine for our partners & brands.”
Dhawan is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus and has previously led agencies including Schbang Delhi, Sociowash and Art-E Mediatech. Chouhan has more than two decades of experience in digital experience, automation and transformation across India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia.