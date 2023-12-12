Vibhor Mehrotra joins Innocean India as Managing Partner

Integrated marketing and communication solutions company, Innocean India, has roped in Vibhor Mehrotra as Managing Partner. Mehrotra was the Chief Digital Officer at Publicis Groupe's Zenith Media for close to nine years.
As Managing Partner, he will be heading the Hyundai Motor India account at Innocean. Further, the company is looking towards capitalising on the experience brought in by Mehrotra to strengthen the Innocean 2.0 journey and drive new business and growth as well as build a culture and team which breathes and delivers a true blue integration across comms, media, data and tech.
“Vibhor has joined us from Publicis Groupe - Zenith Media, where he has worked with clients across categories and come up with a very strong background in Marketing, Digital 1st thinking, Integrated Solutions and the capability to drive, enable and grow large teams and businesses profitably. And with all this we have been getting him onboard as it matches pretty well with our vision and action for Innocean 2.0,” the company said in a press release.
“We are delighted to welcome Vibhor at a critical juncture in our operations, where we are looking to fast-track our Innocean 2.0, where integration of our service, growth of our team skills and further enhancing capabilities our COEs to deliver best-in-class products is top of the priority list. This will help Innocean not just to leapfrog but also strengthen our relationship with all our existing clients led by Hyundai Motors India,” Jaeho Yoo, Managing Director, Innocean India said.
"We are confident Vibhor’s in-depth knowledge and experience across marketing, comms, data & digital 1st thinking will be invaluable as we progress towards becoming one of India’s leading integrated marketing agencies and strengthen our presence amongst the Indian advertisers. Drive growth in our capabilities and extension to our integrated marketing solutions,” Santosh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Innocean India said
“I’m quite buoyed to join the Innocean to lead their Hyundai Motors India partnership and equally excited to see the vision and clarity which both Jaden and Santosh are driving this Innocean 2.0 journey. I’m looking forward to work alongside both of them to, make best in class product, strengthen our people and build a culture which is more integrated, full of innovations and nimbleness to the core,” Vibhor Mehrotra, Managing Partner said upon his joining Innocean India.