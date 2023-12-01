Advertisment
#Industry Updates

Vibhor Mehrotra moves on from Publicis Groupe's Zenith

Vibhor Merhotra was a part of Publicis Groupe for more than eight years, where he started as VP - Head of Communication Planning & Strategy at Resultrix. Currently, his next career move is unknown.

Social Samosa
Dec 01, 2023 17:35 IST
Vibhor Mehrotra, Chief Digital Officer of Publicis Groupe’s Zenith has announced that he is stepping down from his position. He joined the agency over eight years ago as the VP - Head of Communication Planning & Strategy at Resultrix. 

He announced his departure on LinkedIn. His post read, "I have decided to move on and give myself a chance to keep my learning hat ON and learn beyond what has become my core over last many years and I’m looking forward to kickstart this new journey soon where I share/implement my learnings and at the same time, learn new areas to grow well beyond my strength!!" 

 

 

Mehrotra's career began at Aditya Telelink. After this, he was also a part of companies like Interactive Media & Communication Solutions, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Tata AIG. According to his post on LinkedIn, Mehrotra's next endeavour is still unknown. 

#zenith #Departure #Vibhor Mehrotra