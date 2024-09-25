Vicky Kaushal becomes Campus Activewear's brand ambassador

Campus Activewear Ltd, one of India's sports and athleisure footwear brands, has announced Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration represents a union of Kaushal’s distinct style and persona with the brand's commitment to empowering self-expression through trend-setting, comfortable, and fashion-forward footwear.
Vicky Kaushal mirrors the spirit of today’s youth, who are forging their own paths while staying true to their identity, values, and aspirations. This collaboration is tailored to India’s youth, who defy norms while proudly embracing their uniqueness.
Speaking on the collaboration, Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd commented, “We are excited to announce Vicky Kaushal as the new face of Campus Activewear. His effortless blend of style, confidence, and authenticity makes him the perfect ambassador for our brand, which is all about empowering the youth to embrace their individuality. Vicky’s stand-out sense of fashion and his bold personality align impeccably with Campus’s ethos of self-expression and innovation. As we continue redefining casual yet trendy footwear, we aim to inspire young people to make fearless choices, express themselves with confidence, and walk their own path in style.”
"Campus Activewear has redefined everyday fashion by seamlessly blending comfort with style, making it accessible to all. I am excited to be a part of the Campus family and fully embrace their vision of empowering individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. It's all about having fun with personal style and making bold, unique fashion choices with Campus," said the Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.