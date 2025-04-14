Vicky Kaushal joins ENO as brand ambassador in magic-themed campaign

Indian Antacid brand ENO has announced the appointment of Vicky Kaushal as its new brand ambassador. The announcement marks a new development in the brand's ongoing marketing strategy.
The collaboration will launch with a national multimedia campaign featuring Kaushal in a central role. In the campaign, he portrays a magician whose performance is briefly affected by acidity, illustrating the theme of everyday disruptions. The new campaign featuring Kaushal aims to expand the brand's visibility through various media channels.
Bineet Jain, Category Head, Digestive Health, Haleon India, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, saying, “For generations, Indians have relied on ENO for fast and effective relief from acidity, making it a household name. Our continued leadership in the category is a testament to this unwavering trust. ENO champions one’s appetite for life and we want to ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy their favourite food without the worry of discomfort. This campaign reaffirms ENO’s promise of quick relief, and we found the perfect partner in Vicky Kaushal - an actor who, much like ENO, resonates across generations. As a brand that is truly a ‘Bharat’ brand, Vicky’s authenticity and wide appeal make him the perfect voice to communicate ENO’s legacy of trust and effectiveness."
Sharing his excitement about the association, Vicky Kaushal said, “In a country that loves food, ENO is a trusted ally for Indians. I’ve experienced first hand the fast and assured relief ENO brings, letting me savour my favourite food without hesitation. I loved donning the role of a magician in the new ENO campaign and had fun doing it with Shoojit and his team. I am proud to be associated with a brand that Indian families have trusted for generations.”
“ENO gets to work in just six seconds, so we thought, why not bring that speed and wonder to life with an ad film that looks like a real magic show. We gave Vicky Kaushal a look of a charismatic magician, and in the middle of the classic ‘body separation’ act, the real trick wasn’t just separating a man in two halves with a spell, it was making acidity disappear! The film showcases ENO’s ability to deliver rapid comfort when it matters most”, said Sujoy Roy & Nitin Srivastava, Chief Creative Officers - North at Ogilvy.