VidUnit forays into digital IPs and long-format content creation

VidUnit announces its expansion into digital IPs and long-form content with its first original series featuring TV actress Rashami Desai. The Indian influencer-first platform is stepping into authentic, story-led digital IP creation, recognising the industry’s shift toward deeper, more meaningful long-form content.
The talk show 'Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak' captures conversations rooted in real relationships from the TV and entertainment world. Desai’s conversational style encourages celebrity guests to discuss topics such as love, career, health, family, chemistry, and life behind the spotlight.
This marks her first venture into digital-first long-form storytelling. The first series features couples and personalities, including Dipika Kakar Ibrahim–Shoaib Ibrahim, Gauahar Khan–Zaid Darbar, Sana Khan–Mufti Anas, Surbhi Chandna–Karan Sharma, Claudia Ciesla–Arjun Goel, and Neha Bhasin–Sameer Uddin, among others.
Sourabh Kumar, Founder and CEO of VidUnit, says, “Our vision is to move beyond traditional entertainment content and build high-impact IPs that genuinely connect with audiences. Stepping into long-form storytelling is a natural extension of that mission, and this series marks the beginning of a much larger expansion. He added, “Signing Rashami as our exclusive YouTube talent is a major step forward for us, as her massive connect across the Hindi-speaking market helps us reach a wider, highly engaged audience. This is just the beginning as we are building a diverse slate of IPs across genres and formats. We are working towards building VidUnit into one of the country’s leading and most trusted content creator brands.”
Speaking on the launch, the host Rashami Desai said, “Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak is extremely close to my heart, and partnering with VidUnit felt like the right step because they truly understand what works on digital platforms today. I wanted to create a platform where these chapters can be shared without judgment and without filters. This show is not just a project; it’s a heartfelt space where emotions, experiences and real human stories finally get the room they deserve.”
She added, “VidUnit’s digital-first approach, from ideation to execution, combined with their proven success on YouTube, gave me complete confidence in this collaboration. Their belief, passion and creative strength helped shape this idea into a powerful, meaningful property, and I’m grateful to Mr. Sourabh Kumar and the entire team for trusting my vision and helping me bring this dream to life.”