Vigor Media Worldwide secures PR mandate for Siyaram’s DEVO

Vigor Media Worldwide has been awarded the public relations mandate for DEVO, a brand by Siyaram’s. The mandate was secured following a competitive multi-agency pitch.
As part of the PR mandate, the agency is expected to conceptualise and execute a comprehensive PR and communications strategy for the brand, including media outreach, thought leadership, influencer engagement, brand storytelling, and digital amplification. The focus will be on defining the brand’s identity.
Speaking about the partnership, Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director at Siyaram’s, said, “Siyaram’s has always stood for quality, craftsmanship, and trust. With DEVO, we are expanding our legacy into ethnic fashion that reflects the confidence and sophistication of today’s Indian man. We believe that Vigor Media Worldwide, with its proven track record in building impactful narratives, will play a pivotal role in elevating DEVO’s brand journey across the country.”
Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, added, “It is an honour to partner with a name as prestigious as Siyaram’s. DEVO is not just a new label, it’s a strategic extension of a legacy brand into a high-growth fashion category. Our team is excited to craft compelling stories that highlight the brand’s unique offerings and heritage, while shaping its narrative as a modern, trend-forward brand rooted in Indian culture.”