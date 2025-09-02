Vigor Media Worldwide secures PR mandate for Heritage Hospitals

Vigor Media Worldwide has been awarded with Public Relations mandate for Heritage Hospitals.
As a part of the PR mandate, the agency is expected to develop a communications framework, providing strategic media outreach, stakeholder engagement, and brand visibility solutions for the hospital.
Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Richa Rai, Chief Executive Officer of Heritage Hospitals, said, "We are delighted to partner with Vigor Media Worldwide, a renowned PR agency with a pan-India presence and global network. This partnership will help us strengthen our communication strategy and share our values of transparency, trust, and cutting-edge medical care with a wider audience."
Commenting on the partnership, Nikhil Singhal, Founder of Vigor Media Worldwide, added, "We are honoured to work with Heritage Hospitals, a pioneering brand in Indian healthcare. Our focus will be to amplify Heritage's achievements in medical excellence and create deeper connections with its stakeholders through innovative PR initiatives."