Vigor Media Worldwide wins PR Mandate for Joint Solar

Vigor Media Worldwide has secured a Public Relations mandate for Joint Solar.
As a part of the collaboration, the agency will manage inclusive PR and communications strategies for the company, along with covering digital elevation, brand narrative and reputation management.
Through this partnership, the agency is expected to ensure better engagement with stakeholders, industry associates and the end consumers and define a communications strategy for the brand.
Speaking on the partnership,Vinod Sharma, Director, Joint Solar, said, "Joining hands with Vigor Media Worldwide is a timely move as we ramp up our efforts to provide clean, affordable and efficient energy solutions to a larger number of people. Their experience in PR and digital communications will help us convey our vision effectively and interact with the different stakeholders of the renewable energy industry."
Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, added, "We are pleased to join forces with Joint Solar, a brand name which is synonymous with quality and credibility in solar production. Our communications strategy will be aimed at driving their brand visibility, reinforcing thought leadership in the renewable energy sector and delivering measurable impact in media and digital space."