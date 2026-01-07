Vigor Media Worldwide bags PR mandate for Vikram Roller Flour Mills

Vigor Media Worldwide has been appointed as the media and public relations agency for Vikram Roller Flour Mills Limited, as announced on Wednesday. The account will be managed from the agency’s Delhi-NCR office.
Speaking on the association, Shubham Garg, Director, Vikram Roller Flour Mills Limited, said, “Vikram Roller Flour Mills has a long presence in the market and is recognised for the quality of its products. As the company continues to engage with markets and stakeholders across regions, communication plays an important role. In this context, we have chosen to work with Vigor Media Worldwide, whose experience in handling established brands will support our communication efforts going forward.”
Commenting on securing the mandate, Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, said, “We are honoured to be associated with Vikram Roller Flour Mills, a company that has built its reputation on consistency, quality and trust over decades. Our focus will be on presenting the brand’s story in a clear and credible manner while supporting its visibility objectives.”