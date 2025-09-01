Vigor Media Worldwide secures PR mandate for Shweta Solar

Vigor Media Worldwide has secured the Public Relations mandate of Shweta Solar System Private Limited (Shweta Solar).
As a part of the mandate, the agency is expected to lead the media and communication strategies for the brand through PR activities comprising media outreach, storytelling, leadership profiling and digital engagement.
Speaking on this association, Sanjay Garg, Director, Shweta Solar System Private Limited, said, "As we expand and grow our solar reach, it is essential that the communication of the brand reinforces the integrity, the innovation, and the customer-first way that we are well known for. Now with Vigor Media Worldwide as our partner, we are excited to reach more people and build further on our credentials as a reliable player in renewable energy."
Nikhil Singhal, Founder, Vigor Media Worldwide, added, "We take pride in our association with Shweta Solar, a solar solutions leader with an accomplished history of project execution. We are dedicated to fuelling their future growth by developing meaningful communications that engage the media, industry players and consumers alike."