Vijay Jacob Parakkal becomes Managing Partner - East & South at VML

Vijay Jacob Parakkal has been appointed as the Managing Partner - East & South at VML. This comes after WPP announced the merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R into the joint entity that is now called VML.
Two decades of his journey has translated into experience across Sales, Marketing, Advertising, Digital, PR, Influence, Experiential, Design, as well as Brand Management functions in organisations in India and Sri Lanka.
He formerly held the position of Managing Partner - East & South at Wunderman Thompson India where he was responsible for the overall P&L management, general management, client relationships, business & talent development, cross-discipline integration as well as overall operational supervision.
Prior to that, Parakkal used to be the Senior Vice President and Managing Partner, at Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.
Having worked extensively in the South, including leadership roles in brands and agencies like Eveready Industries, Mudra Communications, Grey Group, Bates 141, McCann, Parakkal has partnered with clients such as Britannia, ITC Foods, 3M, UB, TVS Motors with experience in FMCG Sales and Marketing.
Parakkal revealed the news of this development on LinkedIn.