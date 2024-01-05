Vikas Sachdeva joins ZEEL as EVP and head of international ad sales

Vikas Sachdeva has joined ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd as Executive Vice President and Head- International Ad Sales. Previously, he served as the Head of India International Ad Sales at Disney Star, where he contributed significantly during his 9.5 year tenure. Vikas played a pivotal role in expanding the network's international business across the UK, Middle East, APAC, and Sri Lanka for both mainstream and regional channels.
Before his time at Disney Star, Vikas held the position of Group Head (Corporate Sales) at Radio City 91.1 FM and worked with The Times Group (BCCL) in the Response department, overseeing Retail and E-commerce categories.
With over 19 years of diverse experience in the media industry, Vikas holds a tight grip over Print, Radio, Digital and TV mediums.
Sharing his excitement, Vikas Sachdeva told Social Samosa, "Being part of the ZEE family, a global media leader, fills me with excitement. As Head of International Ad Sales, I'm enthusiastic about the opportunities presented by ZEE's diverse portfolio, spanning traditional TV channels and the innovative ZEE5 platform. My aim is to significantly elevate both inbound and outbound business, playing a key role in steering ZEE to new heights of international prominence while delivering unmatched value to our advertisers. "