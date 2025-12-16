Mondelēz's Vikram Karwal joins Marico as Chief Marketing Officer

Marico has appointed Vikram Karwal as the Chief Marketing Officer. Announcing his appointment in a post on his LinkedIn, Karwal wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Marketing Officer at Marico Limited!”
In another post, reflecting on his departure from Mondelez, Karwal said his journey at the company, which began in 2004, was deeply rewarding, marked by pride in working with Cadbury and gratitude to colleagues, as he now looks ahead to a new chapter at Marico.
He wrote, “It’s the end of my Innings! After almost 22 year-long magical journey at Mondelez, I have decided to make a career move and have recently joined Marico.”
The company also confirmed Karwal’s appointment in a LinkedIn post. The post read, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. VIKRAM KARWAL as our Chief Marketing Officer at Marico India.”
“As we accelerate into Marico 3.0, his leadership and experience will strengthen our brand-building journey and help us grow with purpose, innovation, and impact as we continue to
Karwal has spent over two decades building his career across sales, marketing and innovation roles in the food and confectionery industry, with the bulk of his experience at Mondelēz International and its predecessor companies.
In his most recent stint at Mondelez, he led marketing strategy and was responsible for business results for brands including Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and Cadbury Bournville.