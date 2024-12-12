Vinayak Singh appointed as Head of Digital Marketing at Reliance Digital

Vinayak Singh has been appointed Head of Digital Marketing at consumer electronics retailer Reliance Digital. He shared the news of his career move on LinkedIn.
With over 14 years of expertise in marketing and communications, Singh has extensive experience across various marketing domains, including digital marketing, social media marketing, e-commerce marketing, D2C marketing, data-driven strategies, online reputation management, customer relationship management, marketing communications, and brand management.
Before joining Reliance Digital, Singh served as Head of Digital Marketing at Bajaj Consumer Care. His professional journey also includes roles at Godrej & Boyce, Abbott Nutrition NL, and LG Electronics.