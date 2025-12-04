Vinod Intelligent Cookware announces Chef Nehal Karkera as digital ambassador

Vinod Intelligent Cookware has named Chef Nehal Karkera as its digital ambassador for the next year. He is expected to lead a series of digital and on-ground initiatives aimed at engaging Millennial and Gen Z home cooks.
Chef Karkera will front campaigns featuring the brand’s key product lines and will participate in branded recipe integrations, workshops in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai, and creator-driven content across YouTube and Instagram.
The brand noted Karkera’s mix of fine-dining experience, cruise-line training and digital content creation aligns with its efforts to appeal to modern home chefs.
The collaboration will also feature in the brand’s festive calendar. For Christmas, Chef Karkera will lead a DIY recipe initiative tied to an influencer unboxing campaign, with curated PR boxes sent to 10 creators across India.
Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Agarwal, Managing Director at Vinod Cookware India Private Limited, said, “With Chef Nehal, we are not just getting an influencer, we are partnering with a storyteller who understands both the art of cooking and the pulse of young Indian kitchens. His fresh energy and ability to connect instantly with Millennials and Gen Z make him the ideal digital face of Vinod as we modernise our legacy and reach new generations. He brings authenticity, passion, and a dynamic approach that aligns perfectly with Vinod Intelligent Cookware’s commitment to quality, durability, sustainability, and innovation.”
Chef Nehal Karkera remarked, “My culinary journey began long before ‘content creator’ was a real job, back when chefs were just burning eyebrows over hot pans and dreaming of our own kitchens. Covid flipped my plans, and one video later, I found myself cooking with millions, laughing together, swapping ideas, getting corrected in the comments, like we were all on a giant group call. Along the way, I realised great food needs the right partner, and for me, that’s Vinod Cookware. The right cookware doesn’t just make cooking easier, it makes cooking joyful. And joy is a pretty great thing to serve.”