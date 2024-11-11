Vipin Unni joins OTT platform aha as Chief Marketing Officer

Vipin Unni has joined OTT platform aha as Chief Marketing Officer, following his role as Head of Strategy for the Malayalam and Telugu cluster at Sun TV Network. Unni announced his new position in a LinkedIn post.
In his role at aha, Unni will focus on driving subscriptions, expanding brand presence, and building brand loyalty through the use of audience insights and trends. He aims to design impactful content campaigns that engage viewers and reinforce aha as a relatable and trusted brand, boosting subscriber growth through targeted marketing and loyalty strategies.
With over 22 years in consumer marketing, Unni’s career began at Hindustan Unilever as a territory sales in-charge. His professional background includes roles at Reliance Infocomm, Airtel, and Star TV Network, spanning OTT, general entertainment channels, telecom, and FMCG sectors. His experience covers consumer marketing, including content communication, brand and media portfolio management, brand building, acquisition and retention strategies, rural reach, and product distribution.