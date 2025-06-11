Vipin Yadav joins DriveX Mobility as Vice President & Head of Marketing

DriveX Mobility, a subsidiary of TVS Motor Company operating in India’s pre-owned two-wheeler market, has appointed Vipin Yadav as Vice President and Head of Marketing.
Yadav, who brings more than 17 years of experience across consumer-facing brands, steps into the leadership role as DriveX works to strengthen its brand presence and customer experience in support of national expansion.
Most recently, Yadav served as Marketing Director at Hisense India and held the position of Head of Marketing for Toshiba TV. Prior to that, he spent over seven years at OPPO India, where he held senior leadership roles during a period of rapid growth in the company’s market share.
At DriveX, Yadav will lead the company’s omnichannel marketing strategy and oversee brand development, go-to-market efforts, digital innovation, and customer engagement initiatives.
“This is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of pre-owned two-wheelers,” Yadav said. “We’re not just redefining the category—we’re building a brand anchored in innovation, trust, and putting customers first. My focus will be on driving impact through authentic, insight-led marketing that resonates deeply and delivers real value.”
Yadav is known for integrating creative storytelling with data-led decision-making and has previously contributed to growth initiatives in competitive markets. He has also participated in marketing forums and jury panels, and delivered guest lectures at institutions including IIT Delhi and Symbiosis Pune.
Narain Karthikeyan, Founder and Director at DriveX, welcomed the appointment. “We’re thrilled to have Vipin on board. He brings a sharp understanding of the Indian consumer and the ability to turn insights into strong brand actions. As we grow our footprint and continue to innovate, Vipin’s leadership will help us connect more deeply with our customers.”
Yadav holds a dual MBA in Marketing from International Management Institute, Europe, and the Indian Institute of Planning & Management, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Delhi.