Virakti Rustogi joins Crayons as Vice President of Media

Crayons has appointed Virakti Rustogi as Vice President - Media, strengthening its media leadership across branches. Based in New Delhi, Rustogi will head the agency’s media division and oversee integrated, performance-focused planning across markets.
Rustogi brings more than two decades of experience in advertising and media, with work spanning FMCG, consumer durables, digital platforms and direct-to-consumer brands. She has worked on accounts including Reckitt Benckiser, PepsiCo, Mother Dairy, Daikin, Toshiba and Canon, as well as digital-first platforms such as LINE Messenger and VMate.
Before joining Crayons, Rustogi served as a branch head, where she led new business development and advised clients on media and digital strategies.
Commenting on the appointment, Ranjan Bargotra, Executive Director, Crayons, said, “Virakti brings strong category breadth and a sharp, outcome-oriented approach to media planning. As we continue to build future-ready media capabilities across the agency, her leadership will be key to strengthening our integrated offering and delivering measurable results for our clients.”
Speaking on her new role, Virakti Rustogi said, “Crayons is at an exciting point of growth, with a clear focus on integrated solutions. I look forward to strengthening media frameworks across branches - bringing strategy, performance, and cross-team collaboration together to deliver stronger outcomes.”