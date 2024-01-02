Virginia Sharma elevated to Head of Marketing - Google Cloud Public Sector

Google’s Virginia Sharma has been elevated to the position of Head of Marketing - Google Cloud Public Sector. She was serving at the company as the Indian Marketing Head, Google Cloud.
Sharma joined Google in March 2022. Before this, she was serving as Vice President, Brand Solutions at JioSaavn. She has held leadership positions at companies such as LinkedIn as Sales Director, Marketing Solutions for six years.
She has also worked with IBM in various roles including Vice President, Marketing, Systems and Technology Group; CMO India/VP, Marketing and Communications; Director, Marketing and Communications, among others.
Sharma shared the development through a LinkedIn post. For her new role, she will be moving to the US.