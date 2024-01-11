Virtue Worldwide appoints Abhishek Malik as Associate Creative Director

Virtue Worldwide, the agency powered by VICE Media Group, announces the appointment of Abhishek Malik as Associate Creative Director (Copy) for Virtue India. This strategic move underscores Virtue India's commitment to enhancing its creative leadership with forward-thinking and culture-driven talent. Malik's journey in the advertising industry began in 2017 at DigitalLB Delhi, working on clients such as Canon, Tinder, Fortis, Comedy Central, and MTV Beats.
Taking a break from advertising in 2018, Malik embarked on a storytelling tour across 20 cities with Foundonallfours, an artist collective. During this time he created more than 20 spoken-word pieces, poems, podcasts, and theater scripts, that were performed in diverse settings such as streets, cafes, living rooms, art galleries, classrooms, and boardrooms. Notably, he spent a month in Gunehar, Himachal Pradesh, as part of an artist residency, where he ran a storytelling workshop called ‘Kahani Ki Dukaan,’.
Returning to advertising in 2019 with Schbang, Malik started as a Sr. Creative Strategist and swiftly rose to become a Group Creative Manager in 2022, working on brands such as Fevicol, Ashok Leyland, Amazon Prime, Castrol India, and Dabur. In 2023, Abhishek Malik was recognized as one of the winners at Impact’s “TOP 30 under 30” young agency professionals in the A&M space.
Hayden Scott, Creative Head at Virtue India, shared his thoughts on Malik's appointment, stating, “Abhishek, or Toto as we fondly call him, is exactly the kind of talent we hope to nurture at Virtue India. He understands India and Bharat with an intuitiveness that is incredible. I’m certain that his diverse experience as a storyteller across formats will help bring a unique nuance to the stories we create for our clients. I am so excited to have Toto on board and I can’t wait to see how his own story unfolds here at Virtue.”
In response to his new role, Abhishek Malik, commented, "As a part of the VICE network, Virtue applies a distinctive cultural approach to building brands. This coupled with my own keen interest in Indian culture and insights, offers me the chance to create work that not only distinguishes itself but also tells stories that matter."