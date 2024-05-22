Virtue Worldwide appoints Sumbul Khan as Business Lead, India Market

Virtue Worldwide, the new-age creative agency powered by VICE Media Group, announces the appointment of Sumbul Khan as Business Lead for the India Market. With this strategic move, Virtue underscores its commitment to expand its presence and impact in the Indian advertising landscape.
With a career spanning over 19 years, Khan brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the agency. Having crafted innovative advertising communication solutions for a diverse range of clients, from global giants to burgeoning startups, Khan's strategic acumen and passion for building brands align with Virtue's mission to discover authentic voices at the heart of culture.
Prior to joining Virtue Worldwide, she held key roles at agencies such as JWT, McCann, Leo Burnett, Mindshare, Wunderman International, and Lowe Lintas. Her extensive background encompasses mainline and digital advertising, branding, media planning, and execution, across a spectrum of sectors including Travel and Tourism, Retail, Mobile, Technology, Telco, CPG, and Quick Commerce.
Lesley John, Managing Director, Virtue APAC, shared her thoughts on Sumbul's appointment, stating, “Our team in India has tremendous talent, ambition and drive to make work that lives and breathes culture whilst driving business results for our clients, and in Sumbul we've found a leader who will support the team in continuing to foster thriving client relationships whilst driving growth for the agency. All of this, with what I'm starting to see as her signature leadership style - always laser-focused on effective outcomes, whilst unflappably calm and collected, with empathy above all else. I look forward to working closely with Sumbul to continue to build our culture and business in India.”
In response to her new role, Sumbul Khan, the newly appointed Business Lead, India Market commented, “Super excited to be taking on this role at VIRTUE. The agency is its people and that's what sets VIRTUE apart from other agencies. We don’t have unidimensional people here- we have storytellers, sports enthusiasts, theatre artists, poets, artists - cultural insiders in their own right. Empowered by our unique proprietary model, this powerful combination enables us to move at the pace of culture and place brands inside culture in credible, engaging and meaningful ways."
Virtue Worldwide has collaborated with brands such as Diageo, poppi, Delta, Vanguard, P&G, General Mills, H&M, Volkswagen, McDonald’s, eToro, Red Bull, and Converse, producing campaigns that resonate globally.