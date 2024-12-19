Vishu Goel resigns as AVP - Retail Sales, Commercial & Marketing at Asian Paints

Asian Paints Ltd. has announced the resignation of two senior executives, Shyam Swamy and Vishu Goel, due to personal reasons. Swamy, who served as Vice President of Home Improvement, Décor, Services, and Retailing, and Goel, Associate Vice President of Retail Sales, Commercial, and Marketing, stepped down amid projections of slower growth for the company.
In response to these departures, Asian Paints has appointed Ashish Rae as Associate Vice President of Retail Sales, Marketing, and Commercial, effective January 2, 2025. Rae, who joined the company in 2005, previously held the position of Associate Vice President of Project Sales. Prior to his tenure at Asian Paints, he worked in sales at Agro Tech Foods Ltd. and Coca-Cola India.
Additionally, Gagandeep Singh Kalsi, currently Associate Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, will expand his role to include Décor and Services, effective December 23. Kalsi joined Asian Paints in 2006 as a management trainee and has since held various positions, including General Manager of Strategy and New Businesses.
Following the announcement of the resignations, Asian Paints' shares declined by 2.12% to ₹2,296 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.