Viva ACP announces Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador

Viva, manufacturer and supplier of aluminium composite panels (ACP), announced the appointment of the actor Anil Kapoor as its first-ever brand ambassador.
Commenting on this collaboration, Prakash Jain, CMD at Viva ACP, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Anil Kapoor to the Viva family. His unparalleled success, both in India and internationally, mirrors our commitment to excellence and our vision to take Indian innovation to the global stage. Together, we aim to inspire new perspectives in cladding design and underscore the limitless potential of aluminium composite panels. This collaboration will elevate Viva’s reach, empowering architects and designers to create extraordinary spaces.”
As the face of the company, Kapoor will champion the brand’s mission to make cladding solutions more accessible and stylish, while also promoting sustainability and technology in the building sector.
Speaking about his new role as the brand ambassador Anil Kapoor, shared, “Partnering with Viva ACP is a unique opportunity for me to associate with a brand that exemplifies innovation and durability. I’m impressed with their forward-thinking approach towards cladding and their ability to redefine spaces with cutting-edge designs. Viva ACP’s products represent a perfect balance of aesthetics and functionality, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that’s making a significant impact in both the national and international markets.”