Vivek Das moves on from FoxyMoron and Zoo Media

Vivek Das, a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, has adapted to the evolving world of digital marketing and strategy. His journey commenced in 2003 at vCustomer Services & Estel Communications, and he has since held key roles at BOSS International, Wunderman, BC Web Wise, and Nokia.
In 2023, Das became the CEO of FoxyMoron and Zoo Media. However, in March 2024, Das took a pivotal step in his 21-year career by choosing to take a break. This break meant stepping down from his CEO role at FoxyMoron and Zoo Media. It was a moment dedicated to personal reflection and family priorities.
His tenure in the industry includes joining the WPP Global Team Ford in 2011, contributing significantly as Vice President of Digital & CRM. His global impact continued through roles at Webchutney (Now Dentsu Webchutney) and ISHIR Digital. From 2015 to 2017, Das led the digital practice for Mindshare North and East, working with key clients such as PepsiCo, GSK, and Ford.
On this break, he commented, "No, it is not a ‘wellness’ or ‘mental health’ break, and no, I am not doing projects or taking courses. This one, the very first one in my career is purely for personal pursuits - to make time for myself, my kid, family & friends. I will write and travel and ping you for a cup of coffee, wine or a trip to a cafe for dinner to reminisce some of the good (and not-so-good) times we spent together!"