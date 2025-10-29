Vudoo and Kargo partner to introduce shoppable ad experiences

Vudoo, a commerce media technology company, and Kargo, an omnichannel advertising solutions provider, have announced a partnership to introduce scalable, shoppable ad experiences across digital platforms.
The collaboration aims to make interactive, commerce-enabled advertising more accessible within premium, brand-safe publisher environments.
Through the integration of commerce media technology into the advertising exchange, brands will be able to deploy ad formats that combine creative engagement with commercial outcomes. The advertising agency’s AI-powered, cookie-less ad formats span display, video, mobile, social, and connected TV, allowing advertisers to reach audiences with precision in privacy-compliant environments.
The partnership is expected to enable advertisers and agencies to run and optimise shoppable campaigns without altering existing workflows. By activating the tech company’s solutions within the agency’s system, brands can link inspiration and purchase within a single ad experience, bridging the gap between brand-building and performance marketing.
Cam Dinnie, COO, Kargo APAC, said, “Our partnership with Vudoo allows Kargo to extend premium creative, advanced targeting, and brand-safe inventory into scalable shoppable experiences, helping brands reach the right audiences in the right context, at scale and in a privacy-first way. This partnership strengthens Kargo’s commerce media solutions, empowering brands to drive deeper consumer engagement and deliver meaningful commercial outcomes.”
Nick Morgan, Founder & CEO, Vudoo, said, “Commerce media isn’t a trend. It’s the future of how brands build relationships and drive measurable outcomes. Our partnership with Kargo represents a pivotal moment in making shoppable experiences accessible and scalable across premium, high-attention environments. The next era of advertising will be defined not by impressions, but by interactions that lead to outcomes that enable commerce everywhere.”
Paul Blackburn, Chief Growth Officer, Vudoo, added, “What excites us about this partnership is the scalability it brings. Kargo’s rich media formats give advertisers impact, reach, and context in online content environments, while Vudoo’s technology adds outcomes with the ability to turn creative into a digital shopfront. Together, we’re making commerce media a practical reality for agencies, retailers, and brands who want to connect inspiration with transaction in a single moment.”
According to both companies, the partnership reflects a broader shift in digital advertising toward combining creativity, accountability, and commerce performance. By embedding transaction capabilities into ad formats, it aims to help brands track the full customer journey, from engagement to purchase, within a single campaign ecosystem.