VUI Live appoints Viraj Panwar as Sales Head

VUI Live, a full-service Digital Marketing and Consulting Company, announced the appointment of Viraj Panwar as Sales Head. In this role, Panwar will lead new business development initiatives and oversee strategic sales efforts, playing a key role in accelerating the company's growth in the digital marketing landscape.
With over 15 years of experience, Panwar has experience in sales strategy and client engagement. At the company, his primary focus will be on identifying new opportunities, cultivating strong client relationships, and driving revenue growth through sales strategies. His role includes overseeing the entire sales process, from lead generation to deal closure, ensuring that clients’ needs align seamlessly.
Panwar, previously associated with TV9 Network, helped in driving sales through branded content initiatives. At ABP Network, he developed strategic sales plans and established strong client relationships.
Commenting on his new role, Panwar said, “I am thrilled to join VUI Live, a dynamic agency that is consistently pushing the envelope in digital marketing. My goal is to leverage my expertise to drive business expansion and deliver high-impact results for our clients. The agency’s commitment to utilising cutting-edge technology to create tailored solutions is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”
Akash Manchanda, Co-founder and Business Head, VUI Live, expressed his enthusiasm stating, “We are delighted to have Viraj Panwar on board as our Sales Head. His deep understanding of market dynamics combined with his proven ability to build and optimise sales processes aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unmatched value to our clients. As we continue to scale our operations and expand our client base, Viraj’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth trajectory.”