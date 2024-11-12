VUI Live wins digital marketing mandate for Laiqa Wellness Pvt. Ltd.

VUI Live, a full-service Digital Marketing and Consulting Company, has secured the digital marketing mandate for Laiqa Wellness Pvt. Ltd., a Gurgaon-based Femtech startup. This partnership aims to amplify Laiqa’s digital footprint and elevate its brand awareness in the Indian market. The company will help in strengthening the brand’s digital presence in the premium feminine hygiene and menstrual care market in India.
As part of the mandate, the agency will devise and execute digital marketing strategies tailored to amplify the brand's reach and overall engagement. Leveraging its experience in implementing AI-powered strategies, the agency will also be responsible for the brand’s social media management, SEO, performance marketing, WhatsApp & Email marketing, and all creative content, ensuring a cohesive and impactful brand presence across multiple platforms.
Akash Manchanda, Co-Founder and Business Head at VUI Live said, ”We are elated to have inked this partnership with Laiqa Wellness. This association is not just about driving compelling campaigns, but also about understanding the landscape and enabling effective communication. Our extensive experience in driving brand visibility through integrated digital marketing strategies will help Laiqa connect with its target audience.”