Walt Disney Company announces Josh D’Amaro as CEO

The Walt Disney Company’s board has elected Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective March 18, 2026. He will succeed Robert A. Iger, who has led the company for much of the past two decades.
The decision was made by a unanimous vote of the board on Monday. The board also plans to appoint D’Amaro as a Director following the company’s annual meeting on March 18.
Commenting on the appointment, James Gorman, Chairman, The Walt Disney Company board, said, “Josh D’Amaro possesses that rare combination of inspiring leadership and innovation, a keen eye for strategic growth opportunities, and a deep passion for the Disney brand and its people - all of which make him the right person to take the helm as Disney’s next CEO. Throughout this search process, Josh has demonstrated a strong vision for the company’s future and a deep understanding of the creative spirit that makes Disney unique in an ever-changing marketplace. He has an outstanding record of business achievement, collaborating with some of the biggest names in entertainment to bring their stories to life in our parks, showcasing the power of combining Disney storytelling with cutting-edge technology. The Board believes he is exceptionally well prepared to guide this global company forward to serve our consumers around the world and create long-term value for shareholders.”
D’Amaro has led Disney Experiences since 2020, overseeing theme parks, resorts, cruise operations and consumer products. He joined the company in 1998 and has held senior leadership roles at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.
Robert A. Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company, said, “Josh D’Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO. He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company.”
Alongside D’Amaro’s appointment, Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, has been named president and Chief Creative Officer, effective March 18. In the newly created role, Walden will report directly to D’Amaro and oversee storytelling and creative direction across the company.
Iger added, “Dana Walden is an excellent leader who commands tremendous respect from the creative community. Given that creativity is at the heart of everything Disney does, she is a wonderful choice to serve in this new leadership role. In the years since Dana joined Disney, she has accumulated great knowledge about the many facets of our businesses and brands, and is very well prepared to be President and Chief Creative Officer.”
Bob Iger will continue to serve as a senior adviser and a member of the Disney board until his retirement on December 31, 2026. He returned as CEO in 2022.
Speaking on his new role, Josh D’Amaro said, “I am immensely grateful to the Board for entrusting me with leading a company that means so much to me and millions around the world. Disney’s strength has always come from our people and the creative excellence that defines our stories and experiences. There is no limit to what Disney can achieve, and I am excited to work with our teams across the company and brilliant creative partners to honour Disney’s remarkable legacy while continuing to innovate, grow, and deliver exceptional value for our consumers and shareholders. I also want to express my gratitude to Bob Iger for his generous mentorship, his friendship, and the profound impact of his leadership.”
D’Amaro’s appointment follows a multi-year succession planning process led by a special committee formed in 2023 to evaluate leadership candidates and oversee the transition.