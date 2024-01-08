Way2News appoints Nirmal Karthikeyan as Regional Sales Head - South

Way2News has announced the appointment of Nirmal Karthikeyan as their Regional Sales Head for the Southern India region. In his new role, Karthikeyan will be responsible for strengthening Way2News’ footprint and growth in key south markets.
In his new role, Karthikeyan will spearhead the strategic promotion and monetization efforts of Way2News' premium language inventory. His focus will be on elevating Way2News as the preferred publisher among clients and agencies in South India, solidifying its position as a destination for premium content engagement and advertising opportunities.
Welcoming Karthikeyan on board, Raju Vanapala, Founder & CEO, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Nirmal as he joins our team. At Way2News, our goal is to make every Indian an informed citizen by delivering relevant and pertinent news in a timely manner. With profound knowledge of the media landscape and a remarkable track record of driving growth, Nirmal's expertise will play a pivotal role in identifying untapped regions and audiences in the south and consequently expanding our user base. We firmly believe that Nirmal’s strategic vision and hands-on approach will propel us to new heights of success in the dynamic and diverse South India market."
Commenting on his appointment, Nirmal Karthikeyan, Regional Sales Head - South, Way2News said, "Over the past few years, Way2News has been revolutionizing news consumption behaviour in the digital vernacular space. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this journey, and I eagerly look forward to harnessing my expertise in sales and business development and contributing significantly to Way2News' ongoing success and expansion in the Southern market."
Before joining Way2News, Karthikeyan held the role of Senior Manager at Jio Cinema, where he played a role in managing sales efforts across diverse categories such as lifestyle and apparel, gaming, and fintech.