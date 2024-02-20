Webclixs secures the digital mandate for AapnoGhar Resorts

Webclixs has secured the digital mandate for AapnoGhar Resorts. Under this collaboration, AapnoGhar Resorts aims to strengthen its position in the hospitality industry with Webclixs' digital branding and storytelling expertise, thereby enhancing its social media presence.
Mr. Abhishek Jain, CEO, of AapnoGhar Resorts, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "At AapnoGhar Resorts, we have always been committed to delivering an unparalleled experience to our guests. Our collaboration with Webclixs marks a significant milestone in our journey. With their proven track record and innovative approach, we are confident that this partnership will amplify our brand presence and engage our audience in meaningful ways."
Mr. Pravin Dubey, Founder, of Webclixs, emphasized the agency's commitment to the project, stating, "We are excited to partner with AapnoGhar Resorts, a brand synonymous with luxury and hospitality. Our goal is to seamlessly blend creativity with technology, ensuring that AapnoGhar Resorts continues to resonate with its audience in the digital age. We look forward to delivering a transformative digital experience."