WebEngage partners with Amity University to streamline student engagement

WebEngage, a customer data platform and marketing automation solutions, has partnered with Amity University to enhance lead engagement and student communication across multiple campuses.
Under the partnership, the company has integrated seven university campuses, including Gurugram, Gwalior, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Raipur, Bengaluru, along with Harrow International School Bengaluru into a single platform. The unified system allows the university to manage communications more efficiently, delivering personalised and context-rich engagement across digital and offline channels.
Commenting on this partnership, Shreya Trivedi, VP - Customer Success & Business Operations, WebEngage, said, “This partnership is about more than just technology; it's a shared commitment to enhancing the student journey. Amity University understands the power of personalised communication, and we are excited to provide them with a single, powerful platform to execute on that vision. Together, we will ensure that every prospective student feels seen and valued, leading to stronger engagement and better enrollment outcomes across all their institutions. We are excited to commit to Amity for paving the way for this breakthrough in the education sector.”
Ankit Kapur, Vice President - Marketing, Amity Education Group, added, “Our mission has always been to offer an all-inclusive and enriched learning experience. With WebEngage’s support, we can now amalgamate all campuses and online platforms into a single system, drive efficient lead nurturing, and deliver timely, relevant communication to prospective students, ultimately enhancing engagement and conversion outcomes.”